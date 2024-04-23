Jennison Associates LLC Buys 34,459 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $74,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

