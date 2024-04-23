NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

