Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $43.21 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Terra has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $486.12 million and approximately $43.21 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000892 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 720,235,748 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

