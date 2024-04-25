Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Saturday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

