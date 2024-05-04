Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 559 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $438.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $442.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.65 and its 200-day moving average is $373.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

