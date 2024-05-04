Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 619 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $241.72.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

