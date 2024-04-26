EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

