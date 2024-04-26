RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.94.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

