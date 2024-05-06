Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.09

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 5147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

