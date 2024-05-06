Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HOWL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 203,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

