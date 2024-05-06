Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.00

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 36218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock worth $5,639,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,728,000 after purchasing an additional 518,163 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,559,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 228,775 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

