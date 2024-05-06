ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 3,144,110 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $9,704,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

