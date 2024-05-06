Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $224.35

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$224.35 and last traded at C$235.01, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$230.00.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$244.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a market cap of C$803.73 million, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.81 by C($1.43). The firm had revenue of C$4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.1758989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

About Canadian Tire

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.68%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

