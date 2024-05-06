Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.12

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 1125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter worth $1,335,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

