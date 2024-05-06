AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.
AECOM Stock Up 1.7 %
AECOM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
