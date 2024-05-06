Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.37.

FTNT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,428,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

