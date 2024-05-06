Barrington Research Raises Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Price Target to $8.50

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 355,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.