X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.98

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 17452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.88% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

