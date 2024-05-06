EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $376.69

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $376.69 and last traded at $376.68, with a volume of 73410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EMCOR Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.