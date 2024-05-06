iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.96

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 12868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

