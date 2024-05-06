Barclays Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $108.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.24.

NYSE SHAK traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.62. 1,152,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,861. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Shake Shack by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

