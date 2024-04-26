Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAMA. TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

