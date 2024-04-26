Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.