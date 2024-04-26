Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Drops By 59.7%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.46% of 180 Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.