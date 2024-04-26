VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 482.9% in April

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 482.9% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

BJK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.