Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $111.65

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.17. XPO has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

