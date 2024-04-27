TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 3,390.9% in April

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 3,390.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $4.87.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
