TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 3,390.9% in April

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 3,390.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 439,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

