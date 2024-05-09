Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s current price.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.12.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

