Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 10,986,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,208,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

