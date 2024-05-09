Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.