Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.
NYSE OXY opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
