Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,858. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

