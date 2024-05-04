U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Cummins stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,800. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average of $252.19.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

