Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $89.49. 408,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

