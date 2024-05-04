Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $195.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.65. 810,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $202.06.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

