Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IYM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $651.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $149.79.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

