Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE VCV opened at $9.66 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

