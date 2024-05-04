Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE VCV opened at $9.66 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
