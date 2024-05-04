PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PCM Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
PCM stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.
PCM Fund Company Profile
