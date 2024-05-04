Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IIM opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

