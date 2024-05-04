SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.66

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as 65.66 and last traded at 65.45, with a volume of 780877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 64.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 67.14.

SharkNinja Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is 52.18.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $3,529,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $11,751,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $6,496,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

