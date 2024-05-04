M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,575 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. 2,356,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

