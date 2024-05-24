Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a hold rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $456.67.

NYSE:RACE opened at $413.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.33 and a 200-day moving average of $385.43. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $283.20 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $157,620,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $511,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

