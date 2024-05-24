Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

