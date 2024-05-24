Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.