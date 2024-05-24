The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.02.

NYSE PNC opened at $152.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

