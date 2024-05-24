Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NYSE TISI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79. Team has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
