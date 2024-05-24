Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for UDR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

UDR Stock Down 2.0 %

UDR stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

