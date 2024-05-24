Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

