Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.14.

RHI opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

