StockNews.com Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,900 shares of company stock worth $2,013,861. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 131,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 102,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.