Oppenheimer Lowers Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target to $4.50

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.33%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,046,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
