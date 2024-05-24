The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

